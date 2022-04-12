×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

New business hub offers hope for young entrepreneurs

Platform provides safe space for professionals to network and develop essential skills

Premium
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter
12 April 2022

Collaborative Community is a new business hub targeting young professionals and entrepreneurs with the aim of networking and developing the essential  skills needed for today’s job market.

Its founders, Gisela Budler and Leigh Wilson, talk about why they decided to start the hub and what they hope to achieve...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read