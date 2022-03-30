Formex to get R102m investment boost
Upgrade of original equipment manufacturer's Struandale facility to bring supplier in line with global standards
Formex Industries, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier in Gqeberha, is gearing up for a massive R102m investment boost.
This will see it bring one of the largest auto transfer presses into the country and also build new components only previously made in Portugal...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.