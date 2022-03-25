Lockdown lessons pay off for tourism entrepreneur
She had just taken a leap of faith and started her own PR and marketing agency when SA went into lockdown.
While that may deter some people, Motherwell entrepreneur Mandisa Magwaxaza, 34, kept her head and invested all her time and energy into getting her business off the ground amid a global pandemic that saw even better-established businesses collapse...
