Nelson Mandela Bay chamber, Women’s Circle launch business workshops
Networking platform for women to be held quarterly
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber in partnership with the Women’s Circle launched the first of several women’s business workshops at the Beach Hotel on Tuesday.
The breakfast gathering, aimed at reconnecting and providing a networking platform for women, will be held quarterly, tackling various aspects of empowerment. ..
