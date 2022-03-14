Baked Tart meets baking challenge

Seven years ago, Gqeberha resident Grazia Chapman, 38, took a leap of faith and quit her job to start her own baking business, The Baked Tart.

The gamble paid off for the mother of two who enjoys making beautiful cake creations, biscuits and sweet treats for her clients.

Please share some background on yourself and how the business was started

I am a mother of two young children, which makes working from home quite a challenge some days. I am an artistic person and have always loved creating things whether it be painting or crafting, which led me to studying interior design.

We Italians have an inherent love for food. One year for a good friend’s birthday I decided to make her a disco ball cake, which led me to working with fondant for the first time.

It wasn’t my best work, but I had so much fun with it that I started making cakes for my family and friends’ birthdays. I started experimenting more with the fondant figurines and found I had a knack for it.

I had a full-time job at the time, but started taking on a few orders on the side. The more cakes I made, the more orders came in and eventually I took a leap of faith, quit my job, and began to bake full-time from home.

I am fully self-taught in all the work I do. My husband wasn’t too thrilled about me giving up a steady income, but I asked him to give me six months and if my baking business didn’t work out then I would find another job and here I am seven years later still baking.

My husband converted one side of our garage into a little bakery for me where I still work from today.

What is the name of your business?

The Baked Tart

How old are you?

38

What is your core service?

To provide customised delicious cakes, cupcakes, cake pops and various other sweet treats. I aim to provide top-quality cakes that are not only beautiful but taste good as well.

What makes your business unique?

I make everything by hand and don’t have any assistance in my bakery.

In that way I can assure the best quality for my clients. I am particularly good at creating fondant figurines that exceed clients’ specifications.

If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?

Start small with baking from home to practise different techniques and build up a portfolio. Find what you are good at and build on that.

What were some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?

Cost of start up with getting stock, equipment, and tools. You have to continually add new cookie cutters, fondant moulds and tools as each order is different and themes change all the time.

Creating a separate space so as not to interfere with family needs. It is not easy when you have been baking all day in your kitchen and it looks like a bomb has exploded in it and then having to clean up before the family gets home, just so that you can mess it up again while making supper. Having that separate workspace is so important.

When starting out, business will be slow until you have built up a customer base and start getting those word-of-mouth referrals.

Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?

Plan, plan, and plan some more. You need to do your market research on all aspects of your business.

If you are a one-woman business, don’t take on too much too soon. First get to know what you can handle in a day, week, and month.

The last thing you would want is an unhappy customer because you took on more than you could handle and couldn’t complete an order on time.

What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?

Time management and sticking to deadlines, especially when you have two small kids. Most of the time deadlines can’t be moved as functions and parties are set.

Both my kids go to creche, but on days when they are sick and at home I look after them during the day and work through the night to make up for lost time.

How do you measure or define success in your business?

Having loyal repeat customers means that they were happy with the service I provided, and they will continue supporting me.

What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?

Attention to detail and making sure everything I send out is at the high quality that I set for myself.

What kind of advertising do you do?

Word of mouth mostly and on The Baked Tart Facebook page. I am looking into expanding my online foot print this year.

What is your company’s vision?

To provide cakes and sweet treats that not only look amazing but taste great too.

What is your target market?

Birthday parties, weddings, special occasions, and corporate events.

What have some of your highlights been in running your business?

Being my own boss and seeing the joy on clients’ faces when they receive their cakes or treats.

How important are social media and an online presence for your business?

I feel it is very important. My Facebook business page is basically my portfolio of all my work. I must admit I have not been the best at keeping my page up to date over the past year, but I plan to focus more on my online presence in 2022.

How many people do you employ?

None. It is just me.

Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?

Yes, I have plans to start fondant classes this year and to expand on my pre-ordered goods for special holidays such as Mother’s Day, Easter, Christmas and so on. I would love to get to the point where I can hire someone to help me with baking and cleaning.

How did you acquire funding for the business?

From orders ... the more I work the more I make. If I take a week off it means no income.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?

Time management is very important.

When you work for yourself, you get into a mindset of never saying no to an order, which leads to you not having time for your family or friends.

I have learnt over the years that to balance family, work, and social life you sometimes need say no so that you can schedule time for yourself.

What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business in a city like Gqeberha?

Even though we have some fantastic baking supply shops in Gqeberha, the bigger cities have a wider variety of supplies, which means I often need to order in, which adds to the costs. A big advantage is that if I’ve forgotten or run out of an ingredient, shops are so close that it doesn’t take too long to quickly pop out for those baking emergencies.

What do you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?

You need to have good time management, strong work ethic and the service or goods that you supply must be of a high standard for the amount that you charge your customers.

What do you wish people knew about your industry?

I wish people knew the amount of time and effort that goes into creating a baked masterpiece. Behind every beautifully crafted cake is a baker who has most likely had too little sleep, but your cake will look beautiful, taste like more and be ready on time.

