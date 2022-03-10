Number of African dollar millionaires surges

Tens of thousands benefit from rebounding economy and continent's startup boom

By Conrad Onyango -

The twin effects of a rebounding economy and a bubbling startup ecosystem have helped the continent to slightly bridge the wealth gap and added tens of thousands of Africans to the global million-dollar league.



A global economic rebound and a boom in Africa’s startup ecosystem in 2021 supercharged wealth creation on the continent, pushing up the number of dollar millionaires, according to a new survey...