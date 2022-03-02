The future is bright: Solar energy’s source is abundant and infinite

Investing in solar energy solutions is an opportunity not to be missed. The sun is an infinite source of free energy; it will continue to burn for billions of years and SA has plenty of it.

So, if we know how to harness it, surely it should be considered as a viable energy solution?

Solar power company Genergy has a proven track record in the installation and maintenance of solar energy projects. With improved technology and access to verifiable data and measurements, the company’s systems provide reliable, sustainable energy.

If you are considering solar, here are a few key points to consider: