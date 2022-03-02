The future is bright: Solar energy’s source is abundant and infinite
Investing in solar energy solutions is an opportunity not to be missed. The sun is an infinite source of free energy; it will continue to burn for billions of years and SA has plenty of it.
So, if we know how to harness it, surely it should be considered as a viable energy solution?
Solar power company Genergy has a proven track record in the installation and maintenance of solar energy projects. With improved technology and access to verifiable data and measurements, the company’s systems provide reliable, sustainable energy.
If you are considering solar, here are a few key points to consider:
- Source from a reliable provider with a good track record and accredited with the relevant industry bodies. Genergy was established in 2008 and has supplied numerous large-scale solar projects, saving customers millions of rand. Genergy has a positive environmental impact. The solar power company has been an important role player in the industry, providing consistent engineering excellence to customers.
- Ensure your system is the right size and justifies the investment. Genergy’s centre of excellence, based in Gqebehra, ensures that designs are optimised and accurate. This is provided by using the best-in-class solar PV software, in conjunction with financial modelling software.
- Ensure your system is compliant. Genergy’s compliance division ensures that all its projects are compliant and in line with local and national regulations. Genergy’s health and safety division leads by example and does not take any shortcuts.
- Ensure that you can monitor your system. Genergy’s systems are installed with monitoring software to allow you in-hand access to daily performance. It also archives all data.
- For your solar system to have its maximum lifespan, it must be regularly maintained. Genergy’s operations and maintenance division ensure your solar assets deliver energy returns for the duration of its lifespan.
WATCH | Genergy facilitates sustainable energy consumption by promoting and delivering energy efficiency projects and alternative energy systems.
With SA’s abundant sunshine hours, it’s time that the country catches up and makes solar energy a significant contributor to its energy mix.
Genergy is also passionate about skills development and employment equity. In 2019, the company launched its training division and has since successfully trained more than 50 candidates to take part in the SA GreenCard PV assessment.
This article was paid for by Genergy.