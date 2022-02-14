Producing basketfuls of fresh laundry daily gives joy to customers, as well as Rita Meyer
Not compromising on standards is what sets Greenacres business apart
Desire and passion drive Rita Meyer, 52, to ensure her business’s baskets of fresh laundry look and smell as good as new.
The Gqeberha businesswoman prides herself on working hard to make sure that Laundry on Ring gives customers value for money. ..
