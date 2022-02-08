Coega allocates big area for aquaculture
Land-based project will see both freshwater and marine fish production
Aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing food sectors globally and is considered a key sector for future food production.
And to unlock the aquaculture sector in Nelson Mandela Bay, the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has demarcated 440 hectares for a new land-based aquaculture development zone (ADZ)...
