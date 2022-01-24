LEARNING CURVE | Local Jango Kingz energy drink founders creating a buzz

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Inspired by their tough backgrounds, having grown up in Cape Town and Zimbabwe, Valentine Kuzondishaya and his wife Yamkela Ngquke founded Jango Kingz — a caffeinated drink they hope will give Africa a buzz.



Please share some background on yourself and how the business was started?..