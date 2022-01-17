Business

LEARNING CURVE | Nelson Mandela Bay body builder establishes niche business with Fit Meals

Premium
By Annelisa Swana - 17 January 2022

A passion for food and fitness was the driving force for Nelson Mandela Bay body builder Sandi Todd Gongxeka to start his Fit Meals business.

Gongxeba, 27, prepares and sells a variety of healthy foods that give his clients the nutrients they need to maintain a healthy lifestyle...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Shafiek Abrahams on why Kohli and Co should face sanctions
What pass can we expect for the Matric Class of 2021?

Most Read