LEARNING CURVE | Nelson Mandela Bay body builder establishes niche business with Fit Meals

Premium By Annelisa Swana -

A passion for food and fitness was the driving force for Nelson Mandela Bay body builder Sandi Todd Gongxeka to start his Fit Meals business.



Gongxeba, 27, prepares and sells a variety of healthy foods that give his clients the nutrients they need to maintain a healthy lifestyle...