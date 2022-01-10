LEARNING CURVE | Keeping it simple the key to Walmer cafe’s success

Premium Mandilakhe Kwababana

Digital reporter



Despite opening its doors before the initial hard lockdown in SA, Lola Conscious Café has continued to grow its customer base at the Walmer establishment.



The Makhanda-born and Gqeberha-raised owner, Lara Dippenaar, says keeping it simple and concentrating on customers and staff have been some of the secrets to developing a successful business. ..