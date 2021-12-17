Nelson Mandela Bay leading SA’s green revolution

R73bn being invested in ammonia plant at Coega that is expected to see country moving away from reliance on fossil fuels

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Desalinate water and then extract hydrogen from it through an electrolysis process.



Then go on to extract nitrogen from the air, combine the two gases through an ammonia synthesis and just like that, you have green gold...