Thought leaders talk drought and rolling blackouts
Crises present opportunities to do things differently and build on SA’s strengths
A lack of ethical leadership and a failure in effective strategy implementation are some of the reasons the government has struggled to keep the lights on and manage the drought crisis.
These were some of the reasons put forward during The Herald and Nelson Mandela University Community Dialogue on Wednesday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.