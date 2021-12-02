Ford invests R600m in Struandale plant

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

It’s all systems go for Ford’s Struandale plant following a R600m investment which will see engines produced in Gqeberha under the hood of the new Ranger set to be launched next year.



The plant, which manufactures the 2.0-litre single turbo and bi-turbo four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines for the Ford Ranger, will now add a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel to its line...