Kelston Motors faces new car market challenges head on

Industry to take forward lessons learnt during Covid lockdowns, says operations manager

Premium By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

In an automobile market rebounding from a Covid-19 hangover, dealers have to dig deeper to convince a more canny, savvy and thrifty buyer to drive off with wheels from their showroom floors.



Kelston Motor Group operations director Peter McNaughton said a lot could be learnt from the measures adopted during the lockdowns to offer a better customer experience to prospective buyers...