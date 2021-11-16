Buying meat, livestock at the click of a button

Shopping for steaks made easier thanks to New Brighton business innovation

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Fancy livestock from a nearby farm but dreading the drive? Or are you simply looking to satisfy a craving for ready-cooked steak from your favourite restaurant?



A newly launched New Brighton business has made shopping for meat, poultry and fish a seamless task that online users can do in minutes...