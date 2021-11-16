Buying meat, livestock at the click of a button
Shopping for steaks made easier thanks to New Brighton business innovation
Fancy livestock from a nearby farm but dreading the drive? Or are you simply looking to satisfy a craving for ready-cooked steak from your favourite restaurant?
A newly launched New Brighton business has made shopping for meat, poultry and fish a seamless task that online users can do in minutes...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.