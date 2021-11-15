LEARNING CURVE | Alpha Omega proves biggest is not always best
Bay building and civils business believes success equals getting the job done to a high standard, on time and within budget
Honesty, integrity and quality are the drivers behind Eastern Cape building and civils business Alpha Omega.
MD Richard Hutton says the business was established by his father, and specialises in residential, commercial and industrial construction, as well as offering earthworks and roadworks services. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.