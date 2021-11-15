LEARNING CURVE | Alpha Omega proves biggest is not always best

Bay building and civils business believes success equals getting the job done to a high standard, on time and within budget

Premium

Honesty, integrity and quality are the drivers behind Eastern Cape building and civils business Alpha Omega.



MD Richard Hutton says the business was established by his father, and specialises in residential, commercial and industrial construction, as well as offering earthworks and roadworks services. ..