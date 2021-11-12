Are you the next big boss?
Eastern Cape’s budding entrepreneurs get chance to win R50,000 — and career-changing experience
In a bid to uncover SA’s next big business brains, Firstwatch has opened entries for its entrepreneurial challenge.
The Firstwatch Whisky Entrepreneur’s Challenge gives budding entrepreneurs in the Eastern Cape and elsewhere in the country a chance to win a cash boost for their business...
