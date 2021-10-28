Multimillion-rand Kariega mall finally opens its doors

Shoppers welcome stores aplenty as centre starts trading after delays caused by Covid-19

By Nomazima Nkosi -

The multimillion-rand Corkwood Square shopping mall opened its doors to much fanfare in Kariega on Thursday, with barely an open parking space in sight as shoppers flocked to see the new stores.



The R450m building, which took three years to complete, finally opened its doors after construction was delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdowns. ...