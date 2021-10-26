Aspen unveils new general anaesthetics manufacturing line
Addition to Gqeberha factory will make it one of the largest production hubs for critical medicine in the world
Aspen has unveiled a new general anaesthetics manufacturing line which has transformed the Gqeberha pharmaceutical facility into a global competitor in the sector.
The company celebrated the unveiling of the milestone on Monday with a presentation to trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel, who said afterwards he was hugely impressed with what he had seen...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.