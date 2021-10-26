Aspen unveils new general anaesthetics manufacturing line

Addition to Gqeberha factory will make it one of the largest production hubs for critical medicine in the world

Premium By Guy Rogers -

Aspen has unveiled a new general anaesthetics manufacturing line which has transformed the Gqeberha pharmaceutical facility into a global competitor in the sector.



The company celebrated the unveiling of the milestone on Monday with a presentation to trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel, who said afterwards he was hugely impressed with what he had seen...