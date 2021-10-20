New guesthouse plants seed for Western Road revival

Businessmen join to convert old flats building — once a haven for drug peddlers — into beautifully appointed ‘The Monument’

By John Harvey -

The idea of establishing a guesthouse at the bottom end of Gqeberha’s notorious Western Road would shock most people.



For years the area has been home to drug dealers and unruly tenants, making it one of the city’s biggest no-go zones, especially once the sun sets...