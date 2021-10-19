Business

SAB’s Project Imifino packs a punch

Unique initiative uses brewery effluent to grow spinach and recycle water

By Guy Rogers - 19 October 2021

Just like Popeye used the power of spinach to save Olive Oyl, SAB and its partners are using the might of the circular economy to reduce waste, conserve water, create jobs and produce a tonne of imifino a week.

Fed by waste water from the brewing process, the spinach is planted in 2,000m² of raised beds on the property of the Ibhayi Brewery, the South African Breweries (SAB) depot at Perseverance...

