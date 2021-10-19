SAB’s Project Imifino packs a punch
Unique initiative uses brewery effluent to grow spinach and recycle water
Just like Popeye used the power of spinach to save Olive Oyl, SAB and its partners are using the might of the circular economy to reduce waste, conserve water, create jobs and produce a tonne of imifino a week.
Fed by waste water from the brewing process, the spinach is planted in 2,000m² of raised beds on the property of the Ibhayi Brewery, the South African Breweries (SAB) depot at Perseverance...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.