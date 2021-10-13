CDC calls for proposals for new manganese export terminal

Companies with proven track records sought to develop huge Port of Ngqura project

By Herald Reporter -

The Coega Development Corporation is calling for requests from capable and competent companies with a proven track record to submit proposals for the development of a new manganese export terminal at the Port of Ngqura.



The Request for Proposal follows the announcement by Transnet on June 9 that the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) had appointed the Coega Development Corporation as the implementing agent for the relocation of the manganese terminal and the liquid bulk terminal from Gqeberha’s port to Ngqura...