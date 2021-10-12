Young farmer grows business through Instagram

Eastern Cape entrepreneur develops unique agricultural consulting offering

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Pictures of his family farm led a young entrepreneur from the Eastern Cape to a unique business opportunity, turning his social media presence into a running billboard for agricultural consulting.



In two years, Masimbonge Vuma’s Instagram profile has amassed close to 17,000 followers, and the 24-year-old has been fielding private messages from all over the country from new farmers looking for advice...