LEARNING CURVE | Powering through lockdown to new venture
Darushka Chetty Williams took a leap of faith and invested her lifetime savings to start DCW Fitness.
Williams has not looked back since gyms were closed during the lockdown...
Darushka Chetty Williams took a leap of faith and invested her lifetime savings to start DCW Fitness.
Williams has not looked back since gyms were closed during the lockdown...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.