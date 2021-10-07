Atlantic Glass & Aluminium making waves with new premises

Expansion coincides with investment in cutting-edge machinery to speed up production

By Herald Reporter -

The expansion to a new 3,000m² premises has coincided with a R6m investment in cutting-edge machinery for Atlantic Glass & Aluminium as it opened up shop in North End, Gqeberha.



The company held an event on Thursday to celebrate the new premises with human settlements MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe in attendance...