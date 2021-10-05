Rhino Linings PE: Accessories done right

Rhino Linings PE has been servicing the motor industry, its dealerships and the public throughout the Eastern Cape for more than 16 years.

Now based at 11 Hancock Street, North End (opposite Westees Bakery), the workshop is a more user-friendly workshop, complete with product display, safe off-street, gated parking and a visible presence in the North End “Motor Town” area.

Apart from supplying services to two motor vehicle manufacturers in the Eastern Cape, Rhino Linings also supports the main dealerships in the region and offers full services to new and used dealers along with the public.

The business has evolved into a supplier and fitment centre to accessorise bakkies and commercial vehicles, since it began spraying rubberising onto load bodies in 2005.

In addition to its prime product Rhino Linings rubberising, a local product developed more than 30 years ago, to protect load-bodies from corrosion and wear, it also offers:

RSI Smartcap Evo Sport canopies made from stainless steel and arguably the “Rolls-Royce” of canopies. (Made in SA).

Rhinoman, Rhinolite and the brand-new Rhinoman Expedition — all aluminium canopies for most bakkies with Gull-wing doors and with or without windows. (Made in SA).

The stylish, top-class, Andy Cab Fibreglass range of canopies, available for most bakkies for commercial or recreational use. The space-saver courier type canopies for a certain range of vehicles and a no-window option is also available.

All three canopies are stocked at the new premises and can be colour-coded to your vehicle.

With security top of mind, also on offer are:

The Securi-Lid Aluminium load-body cover, manufactured in PE, and the

Securi-lid 216 and 218 models, which provide good security for your load-body and belongings, and make your vehicle streamlined and stylish.

Rhino Linings supplies and fits Artav stainless steel bars which are available in silver or black stainless steel, as well as bull bars, nudge bars, side steps and styling bars, roll bars and towbars to personalise your vehicle. Maxe stainless steel bars are also fitted — with a similar range of products are available.

Other products also include:

Stockman cattle rails and Chevron bakkie racks for contractors such as plumbers, electricians or anyone with a long load to carry on the roof.

Woven mats or recycled conveyor belting to give your load-body more protection should you need it.

For the protection of your seats, Escape Gear seat covers in Polytuff or cotton canvas fabrics. These washable covers keep your original seats in pristine condition and not only look good but are also extremely comfortable.

Waxoyl underbody rustproofing to protect your motor vehicle from corrosion, and smash and grab safety window film to protect the occupants from random attacks and in case of an accident. They keep the vehicle interior cool and protect the fabrics.

Hard and soft Tonneau covers of various makes.

All canopies get Rhino Linings’ own make of dust seal kit which helps prevent dust ingress from the tailgate area. This comes free of charge with any canopy you purchase. If you feel you don’t need a dust-free kit, get the free Bakki Buddy Arm Extender to help you reach those out-of-reach luggage items in the load-body. These aluminium products are a handy tool to have at your disposal.

Follow Rhino Linings P.E. on Facebook or visit the website or pop in and visit the showroom on 11 Hancock Street, North End and view a wide range of bakkie accessories in town.

For more information, call +27(0) 41-374-1190 or WhatsApp Joy on +27(0) 82-369-6125 or Martin on +27(0) 83-293-6839 or email rhino.bucco@gmail.com.

This article was paid for by Rhino Linings PE.