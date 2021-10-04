LEARNING CURVE | Beefy business advice from Kwano’s Meat Corner

Popular Kariega tshisanyama owner Sivuyile Watani shares his recipe for success

Premium By Nomazima Nkosi -

The vibe, the food and the spirit — Kwano’s Meat Corner has taken the Bay by storm by offering a good time for all its patrons.



The business started small and has grown over the years to becoming a popular place for the young at weekends...