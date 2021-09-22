Business

Wild Coast Sun celebrates the big 40

By Herald Reporter - 22 September 2021

The Wild Coast Sun, Sun International’s only beach resort on the coastline between KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, is marking 40 years of creating memories for holidaymakers.

Today, the resort remains as popular as it was when it first opened and is a sought-after holiday destination with a wide range of activities to choose from...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

St George’s Park clubs under siege
E-hailer driver beaten, forcefully removed from car

Most Read