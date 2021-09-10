Business

Next phase of waterfront development to start in 2022

Long-mooted project a step closer with liquid bulk terminal at Gqeberha harbour set for April shutdown

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley - 10 September 2021

The liquid bulk terminal at Gqeberha’s port is expected to be shut down in April, making way for the second phase of the long-mooted waterfront development.

The second phase entails the decommissioning of the tank farm and the site’s remediation, according to Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) corporate affairs executive manager Ayanda Mantshongo...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...

Most Read