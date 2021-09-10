Next phase of waterfront development to start in 2022

Long-mooted project a step closer with liquid bulk terminal at Gqeberha harbour set for April shutdown

The liquid bulk terminal at Gqeberha’s port is expected to be shut down in April, making way for the second phase of the long-mooted waterfront development.



The second phase entails the decommissioning of the tank farm and the site’s remediation, according to Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) corporate affairs executive manager Ayanda Mantshongo...