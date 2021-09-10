ANDRE VLOK | How to identify what drives high emotional conflict
Last week we had a look at the concept and framework of a conflict technique called affect labelling, including the three steps used in such a technique, which are:
Ignore the actual words being spoken;Guess at and work with the emotions involved; andReflect back those emotions with direct declarations and statements (such as “you are angry”)...
