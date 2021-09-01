Isuzu SA achieves highest BBBEE rating two years running

Isuzu Motors SA has only been in business for three years but it has quickly become an industry leader, specifically in its commitment to black economic empowerment and youth development.

For the second consecutive year, the Gqeberha-based vehicle manufacturer has achieved level one broad-based black economic empowerment status, an accomplishment president and chief executive Billy Tom is proud of.

“The past year has been a tough one for everyone; however, as a business we continued to forge forward with good business practices which we have implemented as part of our commitment to transformation,” he said.

“With Isuzu Motors SA being just three years old, we are extremely proud of this achievement.

“Creating opportunities and an inclusive economy will help with transforming SA.”

Tom emphasised that the company’s transformation journey was only just starting, and said the company would continue to implement transformation initiatives throughout its value chain.

The company has also partnered with youth employment initiatives, and has seen great promise among the trainees it has taken in from organisations like Harambee and Engeli.

This also adds to the company’s commitment as a corporate citizen to invest in community-based skills development and education, and some of its core focuses revolve around maths, science and engineering.

HeraldLIVE