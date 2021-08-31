Celebrating 70 years of Volkswagen in SA

Production milestones

The plant in Kariega has produced more than 4-million vehicles. The one-millionth vehicle, a Golf 2, was assembled here in November 1986. The plant hit the two-million mark in March 2003 with the production of a Jetta 4. In 2012, the three-millionth vehicle was delivered, and most recently the plant reached the four-millionth vehicle, a Polo, in November 2020.

The plant also operates an engine plant which produces engines for export. On June 11 2018, the engine plant produced its one-millionth EA111 engine.

VWSA has been the sole manufacturer of all new right-hand-drive Polo hatchbacks since 2010. The current record for production volume in one year was achieved in 2019 when the plant manufactured 161,954 vehicles.

In 2020, the Volkswagen brand in SA also achieved a local market share of 21.6% - the highest in the history of VWSA, and the highest market share for Volkswagen worldwide in this pandemic-stricken year.