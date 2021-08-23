Business

LEARNING CURVE | Entrepreneurs get ahead with new hair-care business

Small start, big ambitions enough to launch promising careers

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 23 August 2021

Who would have thought that the kitchen of student digs in Gqeberha would be the starting point for a hair-care product business? 

Charnelle Davids and Ayanda Ngwenya started Khula Cosmetics during the 2020 hard lockdown and have not looked back...

