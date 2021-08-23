LEARNING CURVE | Entrepreneurs get ahead with new hair-care business
Small start, big ambitions enough to launch promising careers
Who would have thought that the kitchen of student digs in Gqeberha would be the starting point for a hair-care product business?
Charnelle Davids and Ayanda Ngwenya started Khula Cosmetics during the 2020 hard lockdown and have not looked back...
