Potato imports threatening local livelihoods

SA producers can’t compete with below-cost products from Europe being dumped here

SA’s potato industry has called on consumers to support local, as frozen imports are putting strain on the country’s producers and potentially putting thousands of livelihoods at risk.



Oversight body, Potato SA (PSA) is concerned over increased volumes of below-cost frozen potato products, such as French fries, imported from the Netherlands and Belgium, putting added pressure on the local industry in already challenging times...