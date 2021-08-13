Changing lanes pays off for Nelson Mandela Bay driving instructor
Business flourishing after bumpy patch with Covid
When 14-year-old Mardon Louwskitter bought his first car for R6,000 he was just happy to be mobile — not knowing that teaching people how to drive would be his chosen career path.
The owner of Mardon’s Driving Academy has not only contributed to ensuring there are more skilled drivers on Nelson Mandela Bay roads, he is also doing his bit to contribute to the fight against the unemployment crisis...
