Bhisho sets aside R40m to help informal businesses
Eastern Cape Development Corporation to facilitate rollout of long-awaited support programme
The Eastern Cape government has set aside R40m to assist informal businesses in the province — a move Bhisho hopes will help stimulate the ailing economy.
The implementation of the informal business support programme will be facilitated by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC)...
