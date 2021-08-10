Business

Bhisho sets aside R40m to help informal businesses

Eastern Cape Development Corporation to facilitate rollout of long-awaited support programme

By Nomazima Nkosi - 10 August 2021

The Eastern Cape government has set aside R40m to assist informal businesses in the province — a move Bhisho hopes will help stimulate the ailing economy.

The implementation of the informal business support programme will be facilitated by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC)...

