Growing township economy vital for SA success
Webinar speakers emphasise need to support SMMEs
For the ailing SA economy to grow at a desirable rate and create much-needed jobs, more effort has to be made to grow the township economy.
This was the message from speakers at a Proudly SA webinar on the township economy this week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.