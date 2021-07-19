No problem too big for K4 Consulting’s Kalipa

A passion for community service and problem solving was the starting point for Lulamile Kalipa.



The 51-year-old K4 Consulting owner, in Gqeberha, ensures that community involvement and public participation are done effectively when new developmental projects are introduced to communities, sharing researched information to all stakeholders involved and identifying early warning signs that might affect the project and resolving them. ..