Andre Vlok | How to frame tricky topics without inviting judgment and blame
This week we look at conflict resolution techniques three and four, as seen from the employee’s perspective.
Any instance where the employee(s) can play an active role in resolving workplace conflict should be well received by the employer, especially in the difficult times we are going through as a nation and with our economy...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.