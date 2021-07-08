Business

Craft beer brewer down but not out

Alcohol ban has taken its toll, but Nxusani-Mawela vows to return stronger

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 08 July 2021

Though the ban on the sale of alcohol has devastated the liquor industry, resulting in jobs losses, including at the first SA black woman-owned brewery, Tolokazi Craft Beer is here to stay.

Tolokazi Craft Beer owner Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela has had to retrench eight employees as she is not allowed to operate under Covid-19 level 4...

