Craft beer brewer down but not out

Alcohol ban has taken its toll, but Nxusani-Mawela vows to return stronger

Though the ban on the sale of alcohol has devastated the liquor industry, resulting in jobs losses, including at the first SA black woman-owned brewery, Tolokazi Craft Beer is here to stay.



Tolokazi Craft Beer owner Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela has had to retrench eight employees as she is not allowed to operate under Covid-19 level 4...