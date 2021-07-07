Small-scale fishing sector celebrates chokka allocation

Commercial squid association concerned about resultant job-shedding

The Eastern Cape small-scale fishing sector launched their first foray into the chokka industry this week after an historic allocation from the department of forestry, fisheries & environment.



EC Khoisan Small Scale Fishers chair Deon Spandiel said on Tuesday lunchtime at Gqeberha Harbour they were just waiting for crew to arrive and then their first boat, which they had rented from fishing magnate Immie Patel's company Letap, would depart...