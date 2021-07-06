Wells Estate farmer has best-laid plans to breed mice

Robert Matsabisa’s aim is to supply food for snakes and also eyes international market

PREMIUM

When most people think of farming, they think of what might be described as traditional farming — livestock and fruit and vegetables.



But Nelson Mandela Bay farmer Robert Matsabisa, 43, has tapped into the laboratory mice-breeding farming sector and hopes to breed enough to supply snake parks in the Eastern Cape...