LEARNING CURVE | Paediatric care under one umbrella

Four women pool their expertise to help little ones grow and flourish

A vision that began over a coffee date, where four Gqeberha women decided to offer a one-stop shop to help children grow and flourish, has resulted in the first multidisciplinary paediatric centre of its size and scope in Nelson Mandela Bay.



The Play Pod, the umbrella under which Heath and Celliers Speech and Language Therapy and Audiology, Lucy McNaughton Remedial Therapy, The Mouse House and Nicole Schroeder Physiotherapy are practising, offers a place where children are treated as more than just their diagnosis...