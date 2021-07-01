Call for Eastern Cape farmers to apply for R198m annual support programme

Many applicants in the province say they have yet to receive any assistance despite submitting documents in 2020

The Eastern Cape government has called on black farmers to apply for its R198m agriculture production infrastructure support programme, with women and youth set to get 40% of the support.



This, the department of rural development and agrarian reform said, was to ensure black farmers had the tools of the trade to contribute towards growing the depressed economy...