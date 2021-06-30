Don’t have a mentor? Get one today and elevate your career

On Day 3 of Discovery’s Mentorship with Purpose Masterclass series, Nonkululeko Pitje, head of healthy company at Discovery and Gavin MacGregor, the director of flagship Discovery CSI projects the Umthombo Youth Development Foundation share a masterclass on the importance of mentors.

“If you're on a career path and don’t have a mentor, find one,” says Nonkululeko Pitje, head of healthy company at Discovery. Citing examples from her own career of more than 20 years, Pitje says a mentor can make the difference between an average career and an exemplary one. “A mentor is not just a role model, but someone who elevates you and guides you in your career so you can put yourself out there in areas you might not have thought about or thought you can access.

“I’ve made it a discipline to be a mentor because I’ve walked the journey and I understand that guidance is valuable. I still have a mentor myself, which is helpful in both professional and personal circumstances.”

“Businesses play a huge role in creating avenues and partnerships, an environment that is fertile for mentorship. But, importantly, people have to be bold and put up their hands, say that they need a mentor.”

While formal channels are important, Pitje says mentoring can also be as simple for mentors to identify someone in their areas who is on a solid trajectory, and do informal coaching. “In informal cases, I will notice someone, have a coffee, tell them that I am watching their journey and nudge them at the right times. It can start out as an email from an experienced leader saying ‘You know I am here and you can reach out to me’.”