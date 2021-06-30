Don’t have a mentor? Get one today and elevate your career
Day 3 of Discovery’s Mentorship with Purpose masterclass series focuses on the importance of mentors
On Day 3 of Discovery’s Mentorship with Purpose Masterclass series, Nonkululeko Pitje, head of healthy company at Discovery and Gavin MacGregor, the director of flagship Discovery CSI projects the Umthombo Youth Development Foundation share a masterclass on the importance of mentors.
“If you're on a career path and don’t have a mentor, find one,” says Nonkululeko Pitje, head of healthy company at Discovery. Citing examples from her own career of more than 20 years, Pitje says a mentor can make the difference between an average career and an exemplary one. “A mentor is not just a role model, but someone who elevates you and guides you in your career so you can put yourself out there in areas you might not have thought about or thought you can access.
“I’ve made it a discipline to be a mentor because I’ve walked the journey and I understand that guidance is valuable. I still have a mentor myself, which is helpful in both professional and personal circumstances.”
“Businesses play a huge role in creating avenues and partnerships, an environment that is fertile for mentorship. But, importantly, people have to be bold and put up their hands, say that they need a mentor.”
While formal channels are important, Pitje says mentoring can also be as simple for mentors to identify someone in their areas who is on a solid trajectory, and do informal coaching. “In informal cases, I will notice someone, have a coffee, tell them that I am watching their journey and nudge them at the right times. It can start out as an email from an experienced leader saying ‘You know I am here and you can reach out to me’.”
Understanding the mentorship relationship
Mentors should not overload themselves and make choices to mentor responsibly, says Pitje
“Personally, I do receive many requests to mentor and I’ve got to be discerning about where I can help out. The responsibility of a mentor is to work out whether you are best positioned to add value for this person, in what capacity and at this particular point in their career. If not, you need to guide them to an alternative,” she says.
Gavin MacGregor, the director of one of Discovery’s CSI flagship projects, the Umthombo Youth Development Foundation which assists rural youth to study health science degrees as a method of staffing rural hospitals. “Mentorship is based on developing significant relationships with people, first. And why we do it is that young people have new ideas and energy but often lack experience. Older people have lifelong experience and that is an opportunity to be harnessed,’ he says.
“The important thing about being a mentor is seeing more in someone than what that person sees in themselves. You should be able to see other aspects of their lives where there is huge potential they may not be accessing.”
He says being a mentor is a relational effort. “It may start out being formal, through corporates among others but it really works out when there is a relationship between the mentor and mentee.”
Discovery’s Mentorship with Purpose Masterclass series continues until July 2 2021. Highlights from the classes will be available on Discovery’s social media platforms. #DSYMentorship #InsideDiscovery
This article was paid for by Discovery SA.
