LEARNING CURVE | Business queen’s forte is spotting gap in market

Lorraine Dilata-Zingelwa’s dynamic brand straddles four completely unrelated industries

A queen setting her mind on creating a lasting legacy — that is Lorraine Dilata-Zingelwa, who has pooled all her interests to create the Legacy Queen brand.



A passion for beauty, baking, financial literacy and development has made Dilata-Zingelwa a force to be reckoned with...