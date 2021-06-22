Solve unemployment by tackling needs

Housing guru says by using SA’s myriad sectoral challenges to provide a market, community co-operatives can empower people and fix joblessness

PREMIUM

Solve unemployment by identifying SA’s problems and empowering communities to fix them — and in so doing give communities access to the economy.



That is the message from housing entrepreneur Hennie Botes whose plastic formwork mould invention has seen Nelson Mandela Bay-based Moladi rolling out mass housing projects all over the world...