Fain achieves business alchemy

Gqeberha sports apparel company launches exclusive new range

While many businesses are still battling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of the lockdown restrictions, Gqeberha business Fain Sports Apparel has decided to branch out and launch a new range.



The business, established about 35 years ago, launched the Fain Alchemist range in May — an exclusive line aimed at appealing to a niche market due to the limited amount of stock manufactured for each item...