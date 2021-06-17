Fain achieves business alchemy
Gqeberha sports apparel company launches exclusive new range
While many businesses are still battling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of the lockdown restrictions, Gqeberha business Fain Sports Apparel has decided to branch out and launch a new range.
The business, established about 35 years ago, launched the Fain Alchemist range in May — an exclusive line aimed at appealing to a niche market due to the limited amount of stock manufactured for each item...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.